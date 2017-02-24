Waterman Celebrates Angel Court - First City Tower to Complete in 2017

LONDON, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Waterman Group is delighted to celebrate the completion of Angel Court, the prestigious 300,000 sq ft prime office building in the heart of London's financial district next to the Bank of England.

The 24-storey building is the newest addition to the evolving city skyline and delivers unique panoramic views across the Bank conservation areas and uninterrupted 360-degree views of London.

Our team worked closely with Mitsui Fudosan UK ('Mitsui Fudosan') and development partner Stanhope Plc, in our role as the multidiscipline engineer providing MEP, structures, civil and environmental consultancy services.

Waterman's Director Mark Terndrup said; "We are very proud to have been involved in this prestigious scheme right from its inception in 2010. The completion and opening is a tremendous milestone for our multidisciplinary engineering and environmental teams. We worked closely with Fletcher Priest Architects throughout to provide sustainable and innovative solutions which have made this an exemplary project, one of the first London City commercial offices to secure a BREEAM 2014 Excellent Design Stage Assessment. Angel Court offers great flexibility for tenants and can accommodate a variety of technical requirements."

The Grade A office space offers large floor plates throughout and benefits from a number of terraces and outdoor spaces. Sustainability has been the key priority for the design of Angel Court with high performance standards reducing both energy and water consumption. These initiatives resulted in predicted carbon emissions being 35% less than building regulations, achieving an EPC A rating and a 50% reduction in anticipated water use through grey and rain water harvesting. In addition, approximately 60% of the existing foundations have been recycled which reduced the overall programme delivery and carbon footprint of the development.

Angel Court is the latest addition to Waterman's broad portfolio of commercial landmark buildings.

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy providing sustainable solutions to meet the planning, engineering design and project delivery needs of the property, infrastructure, environment and energy markets. Founded in 1952 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1988, Waterman has grown into a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with offices throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. Waterman works with government agencies, local authorities, government-regulated industries and private sector clients to provide innovative, sustainable and economic solutions across a wide spectrum of business activities.The firm has extensive experience in property and buildings, environmental consultancy, power and energy, roads, highways and rail infrastructure, urban and regional planning. Award winning teams provide professional consultancy services throughout the complete life cycle of the asset starting from initial surveys and concept planning, through to design, delivery, project management, supervision and on-going maintenance. See more information onhttp://www.watermangroup.com