sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,14 Euro		-3,465
-5,62 %
WKN: A0MMAG ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Ticker-Symbol: S7E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,23
57,59
11:45
57,30
57,55
11:45
24.02.2017 | 11:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 24

Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
a)NameAlbert Stroucken / Gerda Stroucken
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon-Executive Director (PDMR) / PCA of Albert Stroucken
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameShire plc
b)LEI54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionJoint acquisition of ADSs by PDMR and PCA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
See appendix below
d)Aggregated informationWeighted average priceVolume
$180.9614,000
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 22, 2017
f)Place of the transactionARCX, BATS, BYXX, MSCO, NQBX, NQPX, NSDQ, XEDG

Appendix

Place of the transactionPrice(s)Volume(s)
ARCX$181.13100
ARCX$180.9347
ARCX$180.9353
ARCX$180.91100
ARCX$181.19100
ARCX$181.17100
ARCX$181.47100
ARCX$181.37100
ARCX$181.6350
ARCX$181.45100
ARCX$181.51100
ARCX$181.51100
ARCX$180.90100
ARCX$180.98100
ARCX$180.77100
ARCX$180.57100
ARCX$180.81100
ARCX$180.83100
ARCX$180.83100
BATS$181.46100
BATS$180.9830
BATS$180.9870
BATS$180.98100
BATS$180.85100
BATS$180.83100
BYXX$181.33100
BYXX$181.32100
BYXX$181.4412
BYXX$181.4414
BYXX$180.85100
MSCO$181.30100
MSCO$181.95100
MSCO$181.19100
MSCO$180.89300
MSCO$180.70100
MSCO$180.75100
MSCO$180.57100
MSCO$180.47100
MSCO$180.45200
MSCO$180.63100
MSCO$180.61100
MSCO$180.52100
MSCO$180.57100
MSCO$180.50100
MSCO$180.63200
MSCO$180.82100
MSCO$180.91200
MSCO$180.91200
MSCO$180.98100
MSCO$180.91400
MSCO$180.84100
MSCO$180.88100
MSCO$180.80200
MSCO$180.84100
MSCO$180.84200
MSCO$180.69200
MSCO$180.94300
MSCO$180.98100
MSCO$180.95200
MSCO$180.83100
MSCO$180.82200
MSCO$181.043
NQBX$180.79100
NQBX$180.96100
NQPX$181.01100
NSDQ$181.02100
NSDQ$181.13100
NSDQ$180.51100
NSDQ$180.2626
NSDQ$180.2674
NSDQ$180.33100
NSDQ$180.41100
NSDQ$181.20100
NSDQ$181.21100
NSDQ$180.90100
NSDQ$181.03100
NSDQ$181.26100
NSDQ$181.31100
NSDQ$181.31100
NSDQ$181.84100
NSDQ$181.67100
NSDQ$181.65100
NSDQ$181.40100
NSDQ$181.5315
NSDQ$181.5385
NSDQ$181.5233
NSDQ$181.5267
NSDQ$181.3856
NSDQ$181.3844
NSDQ$181.55100
NSDQ$181.43100
NSDQ$181.3915
NSDQ$181.3985
NSDQ$181.37100
NSDQ$181.41100
NSDQ$181.43100
NSDQ$181.29100
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.821
NSDQ$180.8299
NSDQ$180.98100
NSDQ$181.07100
NSDQ$180.76100
NSDQ$180.768
NSDQ$180.7692
NSDQ$181.02100
NSDQ$180.62100
NSDQ$180.38100
NSDQ$180.29100
NSDQ$180.65100
NSDQ$180.6939
NSDQ$180.6961
NSDQ$181.0030
NSDQ$181.0270
NSDQ$180.85100
NSDQ$180.67100
NSDQ$180.948
NSDQ$180.9492
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.84100
NSDQ$180.8380
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.8320
NSDQ$180.83100
NSDQ$180.82100
NSDQ$181.0177
NSDQ$181.0177
NSDQ$181.0123
NSDQ$181.0116
NSDQ$181.017
NSDQ$181.0193
NSDQ$181.017
XEDG$180.61100
XEDG$181.275
XEDG$181.2795
XEDG$181.082
XEDG$181.0898
XEDG$180.8657
XEDG$180.8643
XEDG$180.95100
XEDG$181.17100
XEDG$181.12100
XEDG$180.92100
XEDG$180.7721
XEDG$180.87100
XEDG$180.83100

Place of the transactionWeighted average priceAggregated volume
ARCX$181.091,750
BATS$181.02500
BYXX$181.19326
MSCO$180.834,703
NQBX$180.88200
NQPX$181.01100
NSDQ$181.015,400
XEDG$180.961,021
Total$180.9614,000

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adlerlisa.adler@shire.com+1 617 588 8607
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


© 2017 PR Newswire