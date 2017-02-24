SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA") a) Name Albert Stroucken / Gerda Stroucken 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director (PDMR) / PCA of Albert Stroucken b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Shire plc b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Joint acquisition of ADSs by PDMR and PCA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) See appendix below d) Aggregated information Weighted average price Volume $180.96 14,000 e) Date of the transaction February 22, 2017 f) Place of the transaction ARCX, BATS, BYXX, MSCO, NQBX, NQPX, NSDQ, XEDG

Appendix

Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) ARCX $181.13 100 ARCX $180.93 47 ARCX $180.93 53 ARCX $180.91 100 ARCX $181.19 100 ARCX $181.17 100 ARCX $181.47 100 ARCX $181.37 100 ARCX $181.63 50 ARCX $181.45 100 ARCX $181.51 100 ARCX $181.51 100 ARCX $180.90 100 ARCX $180.98 100 ARCX $180.77 100 ARCX $180.57 100 ARCX $180.81 100 ARCX $180.83 100 ARCX $180.83 100 BATS $181.46 100 BATS $180.98 30 BATS $180.98 70 BATS $180.98 100 BATS $180.85 100 BATS $180.83 100 BYXX $181.33 100 BYXX $181.32 100 BYXX $181.44 12 BYXX $181.44 14 BYXX $180.85 100 MSCO $181.30 100 MSCO $181.95 100 MSCO $181.19 100 MSCO $180.89 300 MSCO $180.70 100 MSCO $180.75 100 MSCO $180.57 100 MSCO $180.47 100 MSCO $180.45 200 MSCO $180.63 100 MSCO $180.61 100 MSCO $180.52 100 MSCO $180.57 100 MSCO $180.50 100 MSCO $180.63 200 MSCO $180.82 100 MSCO $180.91 200 MSCO $180.91 200 MSCO $180.98 100 MSCO $180.91 400 MSCO $180.84 100 MSCO $180.88 100 MSCO $180.80 200 MSCO $180.84 100 MSCO $180.84 200 MSCO $180.69 200 MSCO $180.94 300 MSCO $180.98 100 MSCO $180.95 200 MSCO $180.83 100 MSCO $180.82 200 MSCO $181.04 3 NQBX $180.79 100 NQBX $180.96 100 NQPX $181.01 100 NSDQ $181.02 100 NSDQ $181.13 100 NSDQ $180.51 100 NSDQ $180.26 26 NSDQ $180.26 74 NSDQ $180.33 100 NSDQ $180.41 100 NSDQ $181.20 100 NSDQ $181.21 100 NSDQ $180.90 100 NSDQ $181.03 100 NSDQ $181.26 100 NSDQ $181.31 100 NSDQ $181.31 100 NSDQ $181.84 100 NSDQ $181.67 100 NSDQ $181.65 100 NSDQ $181.40 100 NSDQ $181.53 15 NSDQ $181.53 85 NSDQ $181.52 33 NSDQ $181.52 67 NSDQ $181.38 56 NSDQ $181.38 44 NSDQ $181.55 100 NSDQ $181.43 100 NSDQ $181.39 15 NSDQ $181.39 85 NSDQ $181.37 100 NSDQ $181.41 100 NSDQ $181.43 100 NSDQ $181.29 100 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.82 1 NSDQ $180.82 99 NSDQ $180.98 100 NSDQ $181.07 100 NSDQ $180.76 100 NSDQ $180.76 8 NSDQ $180.76 92 NSDQ $181.02 100 NSDQ $180.62 100 NSDQ $180.38 100 NSDQ $180.29 100 NSDQ $180.65 100 NSDQ $180.69 39 NSDQ $180.69 61 NSDQ $181.00 30 NSDQ $181.02 70 NSDQ $180.85 100 NSDQ $180.67 100 NSDQ $180.94 8 NSDQ $180.94 92 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.84 100 NSDQ $180.83 80 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.83 20 NSDQ $180.83 100 NSDQ $180.82 100 NSDQ $181.01 77 NSDQ $181.01 77 NSDQ $181.01 23 NSDQ $181.01 16 NSDQ $181.01 7 NSDQ $181.01 93 NSDQ $181.01 7 XEDG $180.61 100 XEDG $181.27 5 XEDG $181.27 95 XEDG $181.08 2 XEDG $181.08 98 XEDG $180.86 57 XEDG $180.86 43 XEDG $180.95 100 XEDG $181.17 100 XEDG $181.12 100 XEDG $180.92 100 XEDG $180.77 21 XEDG $180.87 100 XEDG $180.83 100

Place of the transaction Weighted average price Aggregated volume ARCX $181.09 1,750 BATS $181.02 500 BYXX $181.19 326 MSCO $180.83 4,703 NQBX $180.88 200 NQPX $181.01 100 NSDQ $181.01 5,400 XEDG $180.96 1,021 Total $180.96 14,000

