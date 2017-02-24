SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 24
Director/PDMR Shareholding
February 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and person closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Albert Stroucken / Gerda Stroucken
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director (PDMR) / PCA of Albert Stroucken
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Shire plc
|b)
|LEI
|54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
|Identification code
|ISIN: US82481R1068
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Joint acquisition of ADSs by PDMR and PCA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|See appendix below
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Weighted average price
|Volume
|$180.96
|14,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|February 22, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ARCX, BATS, BYXX, MSCO, NQBX, NQPX, NSDQ, XEDG
Appendix
|Place of the transaction
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|ARCX
|$181.13
|100
|ARCX
|$180.93
|47
|ARCX
|$180.93
|53
|ARCX
|$180.91
|100
|ARCX
|$181.19
|100
|ARCX
|$181.17
|100
|ARCX
|$181.47
|100
|ARCX
|$181.37
|100
|ARCX
|$181.63
|50
|ARCX
|$181.45
|100
|ARCX
|$181.51
|100
|ARCX
|$181.51
|100
|ARCX
|$180.90
|100
|ARCX
|$180.98
|100
|ARCX
|$180.77
|100
|ARCX
|$180.57
|100
|ARCX
|$180.81
|100
|ARCX
|$180.83
|100
|ARCX
|$180.83
|100
|BATS
|$181.46
|100
|BATS
|$180.98
|30
|BATS
|$180.98
|70
|BATS
|$180.98
|100
|BATS
|$180.85
|100
|BATS
|$180.83
|100
|BYXX
|$181.33
|100
|BYXX
|$181.32
|100
|BYXX
|$181.44
|12
|BYXX
|$181.44
|14
|BYXX
|$180.85
|100
|MSCO
|$181.30
|100
|MSCO
|$181.95
|100
|MSCO
|$181.19
|100
|MSCO
|$180.89
|300
|MSCO
|$180.70
|100
|MSCO
|$180.75
|100
|MSCO
|$180.57
|100
|MSCO
|$180.47
|100
|MSCO
|$180.45
|200
|MSCO
|$180.63
|100
|MSCO
|$180.61
|100
|MSCO
|$180.52
|100
|MSCO
|$180.57
|100
|MSCO
|$180.50
|100
|MSCO
|$180.63
|200
|MSCO
|$180.82
|100
|MSCO
|$180.91
|200
|MSCO
|$180.91
|200
|MSCO
|$180.98
|100
|MSCO
|$180.91
|400
|MSCO
|$180.84
|100
|MSCO
|$180.88
|100
|MSCO
|$180.80
|200
|MSCO
|$180.84
|100
|MSCO
|$180.84
|200
|MSCO
|$180.69
|200
|MSCO
|$180.94
|300
|MSCO
|$180.98
|100
|MSCO
|$180.95
|200
|MSCO
|$180.83
|100
|MSCO
|$180.82
|200
|MSCO
|$181.04
|3
|NQBX
|$180.79
|100
|NQBX
|$180.96
|100
|NQPX
|$181.01
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.02
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.13
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.51
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.26
|26
|NSDQ
|$180.26
|74
|NSDQ
|$180.33
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.41
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.20
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.21
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.90
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.03
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.26
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.31
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.31
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.84
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.67
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.65
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.40
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.53
|15
|NSDQ
|$181.53
|85
|NSDQ
|$181.52
|33
|NSDQ
|$181.52
|67
|NSDQ
|$181.38
|56
|NSDQ
|$181.38
|44
|NSDQ
|$181.55
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.43
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.39
|15
|NSDQ
|$181.39
|85
|NSDQ
|$181.37
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.41
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.43
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.29
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.82
|1
|NSDQ
|$180.82
|99
|NSDQ
|$180.98
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.07
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.76
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.76
|8
|NSDQ
|$180.76
|92
|NSDQ
|$181.02
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.62
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.38
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.29
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.65
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.69
|39
|NSDQ
|$180.69
|61
|NSDQ
|$181.00
|30
|NSDQ
|$181.02
|70
|NSDQ
|$180.85
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.67
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.94
|8
|NSDQ
|$180.94
|92
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.84
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|80
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|20
|NSDQ
|$180.83
|100
|NSDQ
|$180.82
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|77
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|77
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|23
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|16
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|7
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|93
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|7
|XEDG
|$180.61
|100
|XEDG
|$181.27
|5
|XEDG
|$181.27
|95
|XEDG
|$181.08
|2
|XEDG
|$181.08
|98
|XEDG
|$180.86
|57
|XEDG
|$180.86
|43
|XEDG
|$180.95
|100
|XEDG
|$181.17
|100
|XEDG
|$181.12
|100
|XEDG
|$180.92
|100
|XEDG
|$180.77
|21
|XEDG
|$180.87
|100
|XEDG
|$180.83
|100
|Place of the transaction
|Weighted average price
|Aggregated volume
|ARCX
|$181.09
|1,750
|BATS
|$181.02
|500
|BYXX
|$181.19
|326
|MSCO
|$180.83
|4,703
|NQBX
|$180.88
|200
|NQPX
|$181.01
|100
|NSDQ
|$181.01
|5,400
|XEDG
|$180.96
|1,021
|Total
|$180.96
|14,000
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
|Investor Relations
|Ian Karp
|ikarp@shire.com
|+1 781 482 9018
|Robert Coates
|rcoates@shire.com
|+44 1256 894874
|Media
|Lisa Adler
|lisa.adler@shire.com
|+1 617 588 8607
|Debbi Ford
|debbi.ford@shire.com
|+1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
