Arian Silver Corporation - Pánfilo Natera Exploration Update

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

24 February 2017

Pánfilo Natera Exploration Update

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to publish its latest set of results from the surface mapping and sampling programme at its wholly owned La Africana project, as first announced on 23 January 2017.

Grab Sample ID Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% N299601 0.044 196 0.08 0.12 N299602 0.044 315 0.15 0.14 N299603 0.034 842 0.52 0.53 N299604 0.01 78.1 0.17 0.16 N299605 0.038 370 0.18 0.20 N299606 0.046 612 0.06 0.09 N299607 0.043 358 0.13 0.17 N299608 0.016 8.55 0.00 0.00 N299609 <0.005 1.42 0.00 0.00 N299610 0.158 31 1.99 0.01 N299611 0.065 281 4.87 0.47

These assay results support the findings reported in our press release of 23 January 2017, that the Africana vein contains significant zones of high-grade silver mineralisation over respectable widths. The Company's geologists will use this data to prioritise projects for potential development and to help identify optimum areas for future drilling with a view to delineating a compliant mineral resource.

The La Africana project is a "brownfield" site comprising the small-scale and past-producing Africana Mine, situated within Pánfilo Natera which is an emerging mining district known to host several large silver and base metal deposits, approximately 50 kilometres south of the State capital, Zacatecas.

Arian Silver also reports that, further to the Company's press release dated 19 December 2016 regarding the Company's exclusivity agreement with Tierra Nuevo Mining Limited ("TNM") over the Noche Buena gold and silver tailings project in Mexico, the period of exclusivity has been extended by a further 60 days to 26 April 2017 at no additional cost whilst the final results of the metallurgical testwork are awaited and evaluated.

Jim Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Arian Silver commented: "We remain excited by the prospects of our existing portfolio of silver projects in Mexico and are committed to assessing the viability of their development. We are also keen to reach a definitive conclusion on the advancement of the Noche Buena tailings project as soon as possible once we have received the final test results. Meanwhile, we are working to identify new opportunities which we believe would add shareholder value, and we shall report on further progress in due course."

Arian Silver owns mineral concessions over approximately 1,500 hectares in the heart of the Zacatecas mining district, which includes the Company's wholly-owned San Celso project.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation

Jim Williams, CEO

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599 Northland Capital Partners Limited

Gerry Beaney / David Hignell

Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625

OR OR Beaufort Securities Limited

Jon Belliss

Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson

Tel: +44 (0)7544 275 882

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are deemed forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realised or substantially realised, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.