On 17 February, Vivaness, the International Trade Fair for Natural and Organic Personal Care and Wellness, held its annual award ceremony in Nuremberg, Germany, honouring the innovations of international organic personal care product manufacturers. Vivaness took place from 14 to 17 February.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170224005245/en/

Urtekram Nordic Berries Shampoo winner of Vivaness Best New Hair Product of the Year Award 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)

At the ceremony, Danish organic wholesaler and body care product manufacturer Urtekram, part of the Swedish Midsona Group, was honoured to receive this year's award for Best New Product at Vivaness 2017 in the Hair Care category. This was for its new Nordic Berries Shampoo, inspired by some of the Nordic coastline's most prolific, wholesome berries.

"We are very proud to receive the Vivaness best new hair care product award. With every new product, we aim to combine the luxurious with the powerful. To be acknowledged for doing exactly this, inspired by our own location in the beautiful Nordic countryside, is quite a boost! It encourages us to continue developing and innovating even more," says Bo Iversen, Head of Sales Beauty at Urtekram International.

Regenerative properties of berries

The winning product is part of the Nordic Berries line, inspired by the Nordic coastline where some of nature's most resilient berries grow, filled with antioxidants and vitamins. The line is enriched with the natural caregiving and regenerating properties of sea buckthorn, blueberries and cranberries, nurturing skin and hair and leaving you with a true sense of wellness.

Combined with hyaluronic acid, Nordic Berries Shampoo provides hair with great nourishment and moisture. Willow bark extract benefits the scalp and enhances the effect of other plant ingredients. The shampoo is certified organic by EcoCert Cosmos Organic and approved by the Vegan Society.

Based in Denmark, Urtekram has been making organic body care products since 1972 and produces more than eight different lines of personal care products. They contain no artificial preservatives, and none are tested on animals. They are certified vegan. All Nordic Berries body care products are developed and manufactured locally at Urtekram's own vibrant, creative production facility in northern Denmark.

Urtekram Nordic Berries Shampoo, 250 ml, RRP EUR 6.95

For more inspiration, please visit www.urtekram.com and Facebook.com/urtekramworldwide

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170224005245/en/

Contacts:

Urtekram

Marie Therese Nielsen

Brand Manager Export

man@urtekram.dk

+45 41 73 13 93