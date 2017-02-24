Tecnotree Oyj Press Release February 24, 2017 at 12:00pm



Tecnotree ramps up customer experience offerings with new business analytics and self-care solutions



Espoo, Finland - Telecoms IT solutions provider Tecnotree today announces the launch of two new solutions to enable service providers to transform customer experience, boost revenues and simplify processes, while also supporting business decisions.



Via its Business Analytics and Insight (BAI) dashboard, service providers around the world can now utilise highly relevant, pre-integrated and pre-defined KPIs to get the critical information they need to run their business.



BAI presents a simplistic visual summary of key trends, comparisons and current states of key data points vital to a business, both on large screens and mobile devices. All this is gathered in one single screen to help users make more informed decisions, with metrics grouped into four key areas: revenue, products, customers and service usage.



Following a successful pilot, Tecnotree also today introduces the Social Media Engagement (SME) tool. With SME, customer service agents can engage all social media channels in one single place, increasing efficiency.



SME provides notifications when relevant messages are posted and includes a thorough positive/negative sentiment analysis, which enables agents to quickly and accurately prioritise tasks. SME also helps to measure a service provider's brand sentiment, allowing them to enhance and improve customer interactions.



In addition, Tecnotree has launched the My Life Dashboard product, which provides a self-care solution to give customers of service providers real-time, easy access and control of their services whenever and wherever they choose. It also allows people to recharge, top up, pay bills and use loyalty points to purchase new services.



"The ability to deliver great customer experiences is a key factor in attracting, delighting and deepening the relationship with customers," said Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree.



"With that in mind, both BAI and the My Life Dashboard have been designed with customer experience at the core, while also driving revenue opportunities for service providers. Their modern customer-centric design significantly increases daily interactions with the user, which in turn helps service providers create new exciting experiences in digital commerce."



The Tecnotree Business Analytics and Insight product with the Social Media Engagement tool as well as the Tecnotree My Life Dashboard product will be showcased at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (27 February - 2 March). Tecnotree will be present in the Finpro stand (5F31) in Hall 5.



For more information Björn Wigforss, Markkinointi- ja Viestintäjohtaja, +358407649439



Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Main Media www.tecnotree.com



About Tecnotree Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.