It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 27 February 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00095132 F6NYK32Hja 0.0% 4 DKK 1 January 2020 36 n20RF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617014