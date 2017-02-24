OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products, services and solutions, has successfully achieved the GSMA Security Accreditation Scheme certification (SAS-SM) for its eSIM subscription management solution for consumer devices at its European data center. OT thus becomes the first player worldwide to obtain this certification for the Consumer remote SIM provisioning (RSP) server also known as the SM-DP+ (Subscription Management Data Preparation).

With OT's eSIM subscription management solution, mobile operators can offer global connectivity services meeting the consumer market needs. They can remotely allocate their subscription credentials onto the devices, without any compromise on the security.

OT's subscription management solution accreditation complements the recent certification of OT's factory in Vitré, France with SAS UP v7.0 for the production of OT's eSIM called DakOTa. DakOTa offer addresses both:

the M2M market with DakOTa v3.1 1 , already selected for a worldwide deployment by an industrial OEM,

, already selected for a worldwide deployment by an industrial OEM, the consumer market with DakOTa 4.0, giving the possibility to consumers to manage their connectivity plans directly on their devices, in compliance with GSMA phase 2 specifications2

"Our state of the art datacenters are a key asset to operate and host business critical solutions for our customers. These certifications are yet another proof towards our clients that OT is fully committed to security and data protection aspects in the eSIM environment. GSMA accreditation for both eSIM production and the SM-DP+ capabilities of our solution confirms our legitimate position in the Consumer and IoT markets." said Viken Gazarian, Deputy Managing Director of Connected Device Makers business at OT.

1. compliant with GSMA M2M SGP.02 v3.1 specification

2. GSMA SGP.22 v2.0

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

