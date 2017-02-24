MindX Awarded Innovate UK Grant to Revolutionise Hiring Through Science, Gamification and Big Data

LONDON, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Funding is Used to Create an Innovative Digital Solution That Helps Employers and Recruitment Firms to Attract, Identify and Grow the Best Talents

MindX is pleased to announce a £225,000 award from Innovate UK, the United Kingdom's innovation agency. The government grant contributes to the development of next generation software tools for candidate screening and assessment as well as employee training. The MindX solution allows employers to realise significant productivity gains and cost savings, for example, by shortening time-to-hire and lowering employee turnover.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471779/MindX_EDB_Version_Image.jpg )

MindX's innovative product introduces gamification and big data analytics to psychometric assessments and employee training. On the MINDX Enterprise Portal, employers easily configure customised assessments and training programs that integrate scientific mini games and interactive quizzes. Candidates and employees access this content through the MINDX Mobile App.

Thanks to MindX's scientific, data-driven approach and close cooperation with leading business psychologists, the offered solution contributes to a fair, unbiased screening and selection process, resulting in improved corporate diversity.

Clemens Aichholzer, Founder and CEO of MindX, said: "MindX leverages the latest developments in tech and science to upgrade the recruitment process. Despite the continued rise of HR tech, key areas of hiring related to spotting and growing the best talents remain firmly stuck in the past. This is now changing; companies can't afford ending up on the losing side of an increasingly digital war for talent."

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, CEO of Hogan Assessments and Scientific Advisor to MindX, said: "Technology has enhanced the status of HR and turned people management into a data-driven game. HR can now empower organisations with robust tech and data to turn the art of people management into a science: an objective, defensible and replicable process with a clear ROI. MindXis driving true innovation in this space with its gamifiedsolutions for talent identification and selection."

For more information, please visit: https://www.mindx.co or email: hi@mindx.co

Connect with MindX:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindX_co

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mind-x

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MindX.co

About MindX

MindX is a London-based HR tech company focused on disrupting the talent screening and assessment space. The MINDX Enterprise Platform empowers recruitment companies and corporate HR departments to easily create and manage innovative and scientific candidate assessments. The mobile assessments combine psychometric mini video games and smart quizzes (managers can use their own questions or select relevant content from the growing MINDX Database), and are delivered to candidates via the MINDX App. The Enterprise Platform includes advanced performance data analysis, comparison, and visualisation tools. The MINDX API allows for easy data integration into premier ATS and HR tech systems. MindX closely cooperates with leading business psychologists and psychometric experts. The Company also offers employee development products. All MindX solutions are based on a SaaS (Software as a Service) architecture. For further information visit https://www.mindx.co



About Innovate UK