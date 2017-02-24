

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The pound fell to 1.2524 against the U.S. dollar, from an early more than a 2-week high of 1.2569.



Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 140.85, 0.8451 and 1.2595 from early 2-day highs of 141.77, 0.8422 and 1.2645, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the greenback, 137.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.24 against the franc.



