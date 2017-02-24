WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 24
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Name of Issuer
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for Notification
ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation
BLACKROCK, INC
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)
N/A
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached
22 FEBRUARY 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified
23 FEBRUARY 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached
Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has gone above 5%
Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5%
8. Notified details
(A) Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A
Number of voting rights - Indirect - 31,149,239 - 8.175%
(B) Financial Instruments
Securities Lending - 1,333,221 - 0.34%
(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument - CFD
Exercise Price - N/A
Expiration date - N/A
Exercise/conversion period - N/A
Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 777,716
Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - 0.2% Delta - 0.2%
Total A + B + C
Number of voting rights - 33,260,176
Percentage of voting rights - 8.72%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|5.15%
|0.24%
|5.39%
PROXY VOTING
10. Name of the proxy holder
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights
N/A
13. Additional Information
N/A
14. Contact name
MARC-OLIVER LESCH
15. Contact telephone number
020 7743 3650
Notification authorised by:
LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY
24 FEBRUARY 2017