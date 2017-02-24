WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

BLACKROCK, INC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

22 FEBRUARY 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified

23 FEBRUARY 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has gone above 5%

Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. remains above 5%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A

Number of voting rights - Indirect - 31,149,239 - 8.175%

(B) Financial Instruments

Securities Lending - 1,333,221 - 0.34%

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - CFD

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - N/A

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 777,716

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - 0.2% Delta - 0.2%

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 33,260,176

Percentage of voting rights - 8.72%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 5.15% 0.24% 5.39%

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

MARC-OLIVER LESCH

15. Contact telephone number

020 7743 3650

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

24 FEBRUARY 2017