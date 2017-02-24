Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2AG5M) is pleased to announce that it is making an application for an exploration permit on its Bucke Cobalt Prospect. This prospect is located in the vicinity of the city of Cobalt, home to one of the largest cobalt/silver districts in North America. This permit will cover the following activities of mechanized drilling, mechanized stripping, pitting and trenching of bedrock and line cutting.

President James Nelson states, "We are very pleased to initiate the application process which will enable Cruz to commence operations on the Bucke Cobalt Prospect near the town of Cobalt, Ontario. Cruz has 8 separate cobalt prospects, 4 in Ontario, 3 in British Columbia and 1 in Idaho. Cobalt prices have just established 5 year highs and the price is up more than 100 percent in the past 12 months. Management is optimistic about the cobalt trend and look forward to getting boots on the ground shortly on this cobalt prospect."

