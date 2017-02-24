

Chrysalis VCT plc 24 February 2017



Chrysalis VCT plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held on 23 February 2017 at 2:30pm, at which all resolutions were passed.



At the meeting, Peter Harkness, the Chairman, reported to Shareholders that, based on statistics prepared by The AIC, Chrysalis VCT had been the 12th best performing VCT of all VCTs based on share price (with dividends reinvested) for the 10 year period ended 31 December 2016.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:30pm on 21 February 2016, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | For|Discretionary| Against| |Withheld| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | No. of| No. of| No. of| Total| No. of| | | | | | | | |Resolution No.| Votes| Votes| Votes|Votes Cast| Votes| | | | | | | | | |% of votes| % of votes|% of votes|% of votes| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | 1,697,940| 38,695| -| 1,736,635| -| | 1| | | | | | | | 97.77%| 2.23%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 2| 1,494,879| 38,695| 198,211| 1,731,785| 4,850| | | | | | | | | | 86.32%| 2.23%| 11.45%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 3| 1,697,940| 38,695| -| 1,736,635| -| | | | | | | | | | 97.77%| 2.23%| 0.00%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 4| 1,679,273| 38,695| 4,850| 1,722,818| 13,817| | | | | | | | | | 97.47%| 2.25%| 0.28%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 5| 1,657,898| 38,695| 30,402| 1,726,995| 9,640| | | | | | | | | | 96.00%| 2.24%| 1.76%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 6| 1,536,610| 38,695| 37,290| 1,612,595| 124,040| | | | | | | | | | 95.29%| 2.40%| 2.31%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 7| 1,664,823| 38,695| 23,477| 1,726,995| 9,640| | | | | | | | | | 96.40%| 2.24%| 1.36%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | 8| 1,517,883| 38,695| 180,057| 1,736,635| -| | | | | | | | | | 87.40%| 2.23%| 10.37%| 100.00%| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



