IVECO vehicles voted most sustainable

IVECO has won two accolades in the newly inaugurated "Sustainable Truck of the Year" awards. The Eurocargo CNG won in the "Distribution" category and the Daily Electric in the "Van" category.

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has won in two categories at the "Sustainable Truck of the Year" awards, promoted by the Italian trade magazine Vado e Torno, in collaboration with Lifegate, an Italian network that provides national and international information and services on environmental, energy and sustainability issues. The award series was inaugurated this year in response to the growing awareness of sustainability in the transport sector. It celebrates the most ecofriendly goods transport vehicles presented in 2016 that are currently available on the market in the "Tractor", "Distribution" and "Van" categories. IVECO was the only brand with a product nominated in each category, the Stralis NP (Natural Power) in the Tractor category, the Eurocargo CNG for Distribution and the Daily Electric in the Van category, confirming the brand's ability to offer sustainable transport solutions for every commercial vehicle product segment.

The IVECO Eurocargo CNG, which runs on compressed natural gas, was named "Sustainable Truck of the Year" in the "Distribution" category. This particular model is equipped with an IVECO Tector 6 natural gas engine with 210 horsepower that is engineered by FPT Industrial, the powertrain brand of CNH Industrial. The engine offers significant advantages in terms of emissions as well as efficiency and easy maintenance. It respects Euro VI standards, thus allowing it access to low emissions zones in city centers and is silent, rendering the vehicle ideal for night time urban missions.

According to the jury "the IVECO Tector 6 natural gas engine is a leader in cleanliness: particulate matter is practically inexistent, reduced CO 2 emissions (an over 80% reduction if biomethane is used) and engine noise is under 60 decibels. The Eurocargo takes advantage of this advanced technology, which is immediately available and also cost efficient, allowing it unlimited road access in cities. Furthermore, the vehicle offers a vast selection of configurations and weights up to 16 tons."

The IVECO Daily Electric also took home a "Sustainable Truck of the Year" award in the "Van" category thanks to a number of factors including its use of high efficiency auxiliary electric systems, low gross vehicle weight, reduced energy consumption, 20% higher battery life on a 100% recyclable battery and an increased payload of some 100 kilograms. Through its patented flexible charging mode, the battery can be charged in both public and private settings by connecting to a rapid charging station for an average time of only two hours.

The jury outlined the characteristics of the Daily Electric that stood out for them in their choice: "With the latest launch in this product range, the Daily Electric has really come into its own. Efficiency has risen by 25%, payload has increased by 100 kilograms and it has an autonomy of over 200 kilometers. With fully recyclable batteries, the Daily Electric is a genuine zero emissions and zero noise-emitting choice for distribution in urban centers."

"IVECO winning two awards out of three at 'Sustainable Truck of the Year' is a result that makes us very proud, especially because we have attained success in the field of sustainability and energy efficiency. This recognition gives our brand pay-off: 'IVECO. Your partner for sustainable transport' further credibility in the eyes of our customers," commented Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President.

