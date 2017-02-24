Copenhagen, 2017-02-24 11:36 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first quarter of the financial year 2016/2017. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditor.



First quarter results



-- Operating profit (EBIT) came to DKK 103 million compared to DKK 123 million in the first quarter of last financial year. Results are in line with expectations. -- Consolidated revenue came to DKK 2,917 million compared to DKK 2,555 million in the first quarter of last financial year. -- Construction generated EBIT of DKK 62 million. -- Pipe Technologies generated EBIT of DKK 31 million. -- Ground Engineering generated EBIT of DKK 10 million. -- The Group's net interest-bearing debt came to DKK 205 million as at 31 December 2016. -- The equity ratio was 40.5% as at 31 December 2016.



Outlook for the financial year 2016/2017



-- The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged. EBIT is expected to amount to DKK 430 million. Revenue is expected to be approx. 5% up on the financial year 2015/2016.







Further information: General Manager Ebbe Malte Iversen, tel. +45 8744 2222.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617026