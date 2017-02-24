sprite-preloader
WKN: 3464 ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.02.2017 | 11:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 24

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Fidelity China Special Situations plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Allan & Gill Gray Foundation
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Ltd.
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		January 30, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:February 23, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		3%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
IndirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Ordinary shares (ISIN code GB00B62Z3C74)16,347,98316,347,98317,084,52217,084,5223.10%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
Not applicable
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
Not applicableNominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
17,084,5223.10%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
EmCap Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) - 17,084,522 voting rights
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:Not applicable
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Evan Naudé
15. Contact telephone number:+1 (441) 242-3070

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameBonita Guntrip For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Contact addressKingswood Place, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RB
Phone number & email01737 837320
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

