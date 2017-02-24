

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index that combines output of both industry and construction, increased at the end of the year, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The production index grew a working-day-adjusted 2.1 percent year-over-year in December.



Industrial production advanced 3.0 percent annually in December, while construction output fell by 0.6 percent.



Month-on-month, production index dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in December.



On a yearly average, the production index increased by 1.7 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, the agency reported.



