KONECRANES PLC Managers' Transactions February 24, 2017 at 12.45 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mahlberg, Mika Position: Other senior manager ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170223101609_10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes Plc LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-22+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 26 Unit price: 34.3985 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 26 Volume weighted average price: 34.3985 Euro







KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations







Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com