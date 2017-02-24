sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,70 Euro		+0,118
+1,02 %
WKN: 552934 ISIN: CA4480551031 Ticker-Symbol: HKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,62
11,899
13:21
11,645
11,875
13:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC
HUSKY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUSKY ENERGY INC11,70+1,02 %