FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, today announces the appointment of Richard Adam as an independent Non-Executive Director, and the retirement of Brian Wallace from the Board, with effect from 24 February 2017. Richard will succeed Brian as Chair of the Audit Committee on the same date.

Richard brings a wealth of financial acumen, M&A and international business experience to the Board, having served as Finance Director of private and listed businesses for nearly thirty years. From 2007 until retiring in 2016 Richard was Group Finance Director of Carillion plc, the integrated support services and construction business with activities in education, road and rail, defence, health, energy and other sectors for government and private clients. Prior to this he was Group Finance Director of Associated British Ports Holdings plc for seven years. Richard serves as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committees of Countryside Properties plc, the FTSE 250 housebuilder, and of Countrywide plc, the listed residential estate agency and property services provider. He was previously Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of SSL International plc, and a Non-Executive Director of Zattikka plc and Wincanton plc. Richard qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1982.

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chairman Wolfhart Hauser said:

"I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Board of FirstGroup. Good governance lies at the heart of a successful and sustainable company and I am confident that his strong background and long experience in contract-based international infrastructure businesses will be of immense value to the Board as we continue to improve the Group's returns, resilience and prospects.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at FirstGroup I would also like to thank Brian for his dedication and significant contribution to FirstGroup's progress over the last five years. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Notes

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading transport operator in the UK and North America. With £5.2 billion in revenues and 110,000 employees, we transported around 2.2 billion passengers last year. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of student transportation with a fleet of around 47,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coach services. In the UK, FirstGroup is one of Britain's largest bus operators running a fleet of some 6,200 buses, and we are one of the country's most experienced passenger rail operators, carrying around 140 million passengers last year.

Our vision is to provide solutions for an increasingly congested world... keeping people moving and communities prospering.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.