

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Friday as French election worries persisted and investors digested another raft of mixed earnings results.



Amid a lack of triggers, investors now await more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals, when he delivers a speech to a joint session on Congress Tuesday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40 points or 0.56 percent at 7,230 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Lender Standard Chartered fell 5 percent after its annual profit missed analyst estimates.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group fell over 3 percent as it posted a £7bn annual loss, hit by misconduct charges and restructuring costs.



Micro Focus lost 2.5 percent as the software firm reiterated its guidance for flat-to-lower revenue in the current financial year.



Insurer and asset manager Standard Life dropped 1 percent despite hiking 2016 dividend on the back of strong earnings.



On the positive side, International Cons Airlines Group rallied 2.5 percent. The British-Spanish multinational airline holding company announced a share buyback after posting 2016 operating profits in-line with forecasts.



William Hill shares jumped 3 percent. The bookmaker expects a stronger performance in 2017 after posting a 10 percent fall in its annual adjusted operating profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX