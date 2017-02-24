PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.05p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---