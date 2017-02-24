SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Uranium spot prices have shot up about 49% over the last three months to a recent price of $26.50 per pound, compared with $17.75 per pound last December, a uranium mining executive told the Colorado Mining Association's 119th National Western Mining Conference & Exhibition last week in Denver. There are reasons to think this price jump could be the beginning of a long-awaited recovery in uranium mining, according to Mark Chalmers, chief operating officer for Energy Fuels Resources Incorporated (Lakewood, Colorado).

"Is it acceptable for the U.S. to continue to import nearly 100% of our uranium?" he asked conference attendees. "If not, what do we do about it? Will [President Donald] Trump act to support U.S. uranium production?"

Within this article: A variety of insights into how uranium could fare over the coming years, including the many other hurdles that could keep this long-depressed sector from fully flourishing.

