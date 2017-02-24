em-trak is pleased to announce the launch of the new B300 AIS Class B. The B300 is a fully certified AIS Class B transceiver that is ruggedized for long term reliable operation in even the harshest marine environment. Ruggedized and completely water, weather and vibration proof, the B300 is ideal for installation on small commercial vessels or leisure boats that are likely to experience severe weather and or long term damp/moisture.

Features include:

Internationally certified AIS Class B (FCC, USCG, Ind. Canada, EU, CE)

IP67 certified water and weather proof

Vibration proof

Toughened high quality marine grade poly-plastic housing.

Enhanced internal RF screening to protect against external electronic interference

Small, lightweight with ultra-low power consumption.

Integral high performance GPS receiver and GPS antenna, means an external GPS antenna is optional.

HF-AIS Performance ensures superior real world AIS performance

Dual NMEA2000 and NMEA0183 plug and play connectivity to any chart plotter or PC.

Silent mode enables transmit to be switched off, whilst continuing to receive.

The em-trak global 3 year warranty.

With a retail price of only $599.00 the B300 offers exceptional quality, performance and price.

Em-trak products are available from quality dealers worldwide as well as directly at www.em-trak.com with worldwide next day shipping.

