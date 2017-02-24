Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights Fourth Quarter 2016

Total revenue increased 12.3% from the fourth quarter of 2015 to 31,477 kEUR, with increases in all three business segments.

Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts increased 3,663 kEUR from 13,136 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015 to 16,799 kEUR.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50% from 2,979 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015 to 4,455 kEUR.

Net profit was 620 kEUR, or 0.01 EUR per diluted share.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "In a challenging environment, Materialise had a good quarter, contributing to a strong year. Total revenues for the year increased 12% to 114,477 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA grew 157% to 9,458 kEUR. Strategically, we also made substantial progress during 2016, entering into several partnerships that position us to benefit from the expected growth of additive manufacturing of end parts in general and, more specifically, from the potential growth of specific vertical markets. Operationally, all three of our segments enhanced the focus and effectiveness of their internal operations, contributing to our successful year."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 12.3% to 31,477 kEUR compared to 28,032 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015, with gains in all three of our segments, particularly Materialise ManufacturingAdjusted EBITDA increased to 4,455 kEUR from 2,979 kEUR as a result of the combination of continued revenue growth (12.3%) and a significantly lower increase in operational expenses (3.6%) as compared to the same period in the prior year.The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) in the fourth quarter was 14.2% compared to 10.6% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment, which offers a proprietary software backbone that enables and enhances the functionality of 3D printers and 3D printing operations worldwide, increased 10.6% to 8,078 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2016 from 7,301 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Recurrent sales from annual and renewed licenses and maintenance fees grew 37.7% from the same period in the prior year. Segment EBITDA rose to 2,949 kEUR from 2,706 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 36.5% compared to 37.1% in the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment, which offers a unique platform consisting of medical planning and design software, clinical engineering services and patient specific devices, increased 5.1% to 10,061 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 9,570 kEUR for the same period in 2015. Compared to the same quarter in 2015, sales of our medical software grew 29.8%, and direct sales of complex surgery solutions grew 82.9%. Segment EBITDA was 656 kEUR compared to 747 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin decreased to 6.5% from 7.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment, which offers an integrated suite of 3D printing and engineering services to industrial and commercial customers, increased 19.4% to 13,326 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2016 from 11,161 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015. End part manufacturing sales increased 26.4% compared to the last quarter in 2015. Segment EBITDA rose to 1,438 kEUR from 1,033 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 10.8% from 9.3% for the 2015 quarter.These numbers include the results of i.materialise and RapidFit, whose activities were fully integrated into the Materialise Manufacturing business lines during the fourth quarter in order to create additional synergies.

Gross profit was 18,619 kEUR, or 59.2% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 16,576 kEUR, or 59.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 3.6% to 18,483 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2016 from 17,849 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015. R&D expenses decreased from 4,742 kEUR to 4,161 kEUR while S&M expenses increased slightly from 9,340 kEUR to 9,506 kEUR. G&A expenses increased from 3,767 kEUR to 4,816 kEUR.As in the first three quarters of 2016, these changes compared to last yearprimarily reflected the managerial structure and support we have implemented within our S&M and R&D groups to support their significant growth since our initial public offering ("IPO"). A number of employees with mixed roles within these groups have evolved into more managerial/administrative roles, and their cost as well as certain other expenses are now categorized into G&A.

Net other operating income decreased by 426 kEUR to 1,779 kEUR compared to 2,205 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2015.Net other operating income consists primarily of withholding tax exemptions for qualifying researchers, development grants, partial funding of R&D projects and currency exchange results on purchase and sales transactions.

Operating profit increased to 1,915 kEUR from 932 kEUR for the prior-year period. This improvement is the result of a combination of a 12.3% revenue increase and an increase of only 3.6% in operational expenses of R&D, S&M and G&A, partly offset by a 426 kEUR decrease of net other operating income compared to the same quarter last year.

Net financial result was 253 kEUR compared to 356 kEUR for the prior-year period, reflecting smaller variances in the currency exchange rates, primarily on the portion of the company's IPO proceeds held in U.S. dollars versus the euro.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 620 kEUR compared to net profit of 2,145 kEUR for the same period in the prior year. The prior-year period contained income tax income of 1,010 kEUR primarily from deferred taxes compared to an expense of 898 kEUR this quarter. The variance of 1,908 kEUR in income tax and a 497 kEUR increase in the share in the loss of a joint venture offset the increase of 983 kEUR in operating profit. Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 685 kEUR compared to 2,010 kEUR for the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2016, we had cash and equivalents of 55,912 kEUR compared to 50,726 kEUR at December 31, 2015. Cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2016was 4,180kEURcompared to 724 kEUR in the same period last year.

Net shareholders' equity at December 31, 2016 was 79,033 kEUR compared to 82,955 kEUR at December 31, 2015.

Full Year 2016 Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 increased 12.2% to 114,477 kEUR compared to 102,035 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2015Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2016 was 9,458 kEUR, an increase of 156.5% compared to 3,687 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2015. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.3% for the year ended December 31, 2016 from 3.6% for the year ended December 31, 2015. This increase was primarily the result of the combination of a 12.2% revenue growth, a 14.7% improvement in gross profit and an increase of only 5.4% in operational costs in R&D, S&M and G&A, which was offset in part by a decrease in net other operating income of 890 kEUR.

Revenues from our Materialise Software segment increased 16.8% to 30,122 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 25,798 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2015. This growth was driven by a 24.6% increase in recurrent sales from annual and renewed licenses and maintenance fees. The segment EBITDA margin was 33.6% in 2016, compared to 35.2% in 2015.

Revenues from our Materialise Medical segment grew by 8.8% for the year ended December 31, 2016 to 37,910 kEUR from 34,856 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2015. Medical software growth was 7.4%, partner sales growth 4.2%, and direct sales growth 45.2%. The segment EBITDA margin increased to 2.4% from 1.2% primarily as a result of the combination of revenue growth of 8.8% and limited increases in operating expenses, partly offset by lower net other operating income, primarily due to lower income from project grants.

Revenues from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 12.1% to 46,406 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2016 from 41,381 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2015. Revenue from end parts increased by 27.7%. The segment EBITDA margin increased from 4.0% in 2015 to 8.3% in 2016, primarily as a result of steady production efficiency improvements.

Net loss increased from (2,860) kEUR for 2015 to a net loss of (3,019) kEUR for 2016.

2017 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded,"The additive manufacturing market continues to evolve, particularly in the direction of end part production, and we intend to continue positioning Materialise to benefit from this promising growth market in the coming years. Our strategic priorities for 2017 are to sustain our leadership position in software through continued innovation and strategic partnerships; to drive the next stage of growth in our medical division through our focus on the hospital market; to continue increasing our manufacturing of end parts; and to enable the development of additive manufacturing in specific vertical markets. We anticipate delivering sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2017 while reinvesting efficiency gains in selected business development initiatives.

"For fiscal 2017, we expect to report consolidated revenue between 128,000 134,000 kEUR and Adjusted EBITDA between 10,500 13,500 kEUR. As the seasonality of our Materialise Manufacturing segment and our software businesses are expected to combine with the effects of the ramp up of the partnerships we entered into in the past months, we expect our financial results to be particularly strong in the third quarter and even stronger in the fourth quarter. We expect the amount of deferred revenue that Materialise generates from annual licenses and maintenance in 2017 to increase by an amount between 4,000 5,000 kEUR."

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding non-cash stock-based compensation expenses to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.0541, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on December 30, 2016.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than 25 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which Materialise seeks to form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, current estimates of fiscal 2017 revenues, deferred revenue from annual licenses and maintenance and Adjusted EBITDA, results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies, and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2016. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) For the twelve month For the three months ended period ended 31 31 December December (in thousands, except EPS) 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 U.S.$ euros euros euros euros Revenue 33,180 31,477 28,032 114,477 102,035 Cost of sales (13,554 (12,858 (11,456 (46,706 (42,963 Gross profit 19,626 18,619 16,576 67,771 59,072 59.2 59.1 59.2 57.9 Research and development expenses (4,386 (4,161 (4,742 (17,682 (18,186 Sales and marketing expenses (10,020 (9,506 (9,340 (36,153 (36,832 General and administrative expenses (5,077 (4,816 (3,767 (20,041 (15,045 Other operating income 1,875 1,779 2,205 6,212 7,102 Other operating expenses Operating profit 2,018 1,915 932 107 (3,889 Financial expenses (790 (749 (362 (2,437 (2,470 Financial income 1,056 1,002 718 2,039 3,511 Share in loss of joint venture (685 (650 (153 (1,018 (401 Profit (loss) before taxes 1,599 1,518 1,135 (1,309 (3,249 Income taxes (947 (898 1,010 (1,710 389 Net profit (loss) 652 620 2,145 (3,019 (2,860 Net profit (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 652 620 2,145 (3,019 (2,807 Non-controlling interest (53 Earnings per share attributable to ordinary owners of the parent Basic .01 .01 .05 (0.06 (0.06 Diluted .01 .01 .05 (0.06 (0.06 Weighted average basic 47,325 47,325 47,271 47,325 47,224 Weighted average with effect dilution 47,325 47,325 47,779 47,325 47,224

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except EPS) For the twelve month For the three months ended period ended 31 31 December December 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 U.S.$ euros euros euros euros Net profit (loss) for the period 652 620 2,145 (3,019 (2,860 Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 69 65 (135 (1,834 624 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 69 65 (135 (1,834 624 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of taxes 721 685 2,010 (4,853 (2,236 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 721 685 2,010 (4,853 (2,183 Non-controlling interest (53

Consolidated statements of financial position (Unaudited) 31 December 31 December 2016 2015* (in thousand euros) Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 8,860 9,664 Intangible assets 9,765 9,657 Property, plant equipment 45,063 38,400 Investments in joint ventures 1,018 Deferred tax assets 336 1,092 Other financial assets 388 356 Total non-current assets 64,412 60,187 Current assets Inventory 7,870 5,387 Trade receivables 27,479 22,843 Held to maturity investments Other current assets 6,247 4,993 Cash and cash equivalents 55,912 50,726 Total current assets 97,508 83,949 Total assets 161,920 144,136 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 2,729 2,729 Share premium 79,019 78,098 Consolidated reserves (1,603 1,407 Treasury shares Other comprehensive income (1,112 721 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 79,033 82,955 Non-controlling interest Total equity 79,033 82,955 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 28,267 16,607 Deferred tax liabilities 1,325 2,068 Deferred income* 3,588 1,905 Other non-current liabilities 1,873 2,244 Total non-current liabilities 35,053 22,824 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 5,539 4,482 Trade payables 13,400 9,712 Tax payables 926 255 Deferred income* 17,822 14,696 Other current liabilities 10,147 9,212 Total current liabilities 47,834 38,357 Total equity and liabilities 161,920 144,136

(*) Through September, 30 2016, Materialise NV and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented all deferred income associated with maintenance and license contracts and project contracts as a current liability while a portion of such deferred income relates to contractual periods that are more than 12 months after the reporting date and therefore such portion should have been presented as non current. The Group has an increasing volume of software and project contracts with a contractual term of more than 12 months. For the financial reporting year ended December 31, 2016, the Group is presenting portions of its deferred income associated with such contracts as current and non-current liabilities. This presentation has been applied retroactively for the financial reporting year ended December 31, 2015.

Consolidated cash flow statements (Unaudited) For the twelve month period ended (in thousand euros) 31 December 2016 2015 euros euros Operating activities Net profit for the period -3,019 -2,860 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant equipment 6,420 5,122 Amortization of intangible assets 1,954 1,585 Impairment of goodwill 104 Share-based payment expense 977 769 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment -149 -62 Movement in provisions 18 -116 Movement in allowance for bad debt 77 254 Financial income -172 -413 Financial expense 983 901 Impact of foreign currencies -400 -1,530 Share of loss of an associate or joint venture (equity method) 1,018 401 Deferred tax expense (income) 374 -761 Income taxes 1,338 373 Fair value adjustment contingent consideration -455 Other -78 Working capital adjustments Increase in trade receivables and other receivables -6,465 -6,645 Decrease (Increase) in inventories -2,482 -1,671 Increase in trade payables and other payables 9,086 7,148 9,025 2,599 Income tax paid -530 -246 Net cash flow from operating activities 8,495 2,353 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment -12,824 -8,907 Purchase of intangible assets -1,755 -1,641 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment, net 1,928 338 Acquisition of subsidiary -1,619 Investments in joint ventures -1,000 Proceeds from held to maturity investments 10,000 Interest received 11 35 Net cash flow used in investing activities -12,640 -2,794 Financing activities Proceeds from loans borrowings and convertible debt 14,669 5,672 Repayment of loans borrowings -2,796 -4,711 Repayment of finance leases -1,898 -1,546 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 95 Purchase of non-controlling interest -1,377 Capital increase in parent company 580 Interest paid -630 -589 Other financial income (expense) -79 88 Net cash flow from financing activities 9,266 -1,788 Net increase of cash and cash equivalents 5,121 -2,229 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,726 51,019 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents 65 1,936 Cash cash equivalents at end of period 55,912 50,726

Reconciliation of Net Profit/(Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months For the twelve months ended ended (in thousands) 31 December 31 December 2016 2015 2016 2015 euros euros euros euros Net profit (loss) 620 2,145 (3,019 (2,860 Income taxes 898 (1,010 1,710 (389 Financial expenses 749 362 2,437 2,470 Financial income (1,002 (718 (2,039 (3,511 Share in loss of a joint venture 650 153 1018 401 Depreciation amortization 2,280 1,933 8,374 6,810 EBITDA 4,195 2,865 8,481 2,921 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses (1) 260 114 977 766 Adjusted EBITDA 4,455 2,979 9,458 3,687

(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses represent the cost of equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) Materialise Materialise Materialise Total Adjustments & In thousands euros Software Medical Manufacturing segments eliminations Consolidated For the three month period ended 31 December 2016 Revenues 8,078 10,061 13,326 31,465 12 31,477 Segment EBITDA 2,949 656 1,438 5,043 (848 4,195 Segment EBITDA 36.5 6.5 10.8 16.0 13.3 For the three month period ended 31 December 2015 Revenues 7,301 9,570 11,161 28,032 28,032 Segment EBITDA 2,706 747 1,033 4,486 (1,621 2,865 Segment EBITDA 37.1 7.8 9.3 16.0 10.2 For the twelve month period ended 31 December 2016 Revenues 30,122 37,910 46,406 114,438 39 114,477 Segment EBITDA 10,130 894 3,848 14,872 (6,391 8,481 Segment EBITDA 33.6 2.4 8.3 13.0 7.4 For the twelve month period ended 31 December 2015 Revenues 25,798 34,856 41,381 102,035 102,035 Segment EBITDA 9,093 422 1,645 11,160 (8,239 2,921 Segment EBITDA 35.2 1.2 4.0 10.9 2.9

Reconciliation of Net Profit/(Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of euros) For the three months ended December 31 For the twelve months ended December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Net profit/(loss) 620 2,145 -3,019 -2,860 Income taxes 898 -1,010 1,710 -389 Finance costs 749 362 2,437 2,470 Finance income -1,002 -718 -2,039 -3,511 Share in loss of joint venture 650 153 1,018 401 Operating profit 1,915 932 107 -3,889 Depreciation amortization 2,280 1,933 8,374 6,810 Corporate research and development 472 784 1,673 2,955 Corporate headquarter costs 1,781 2,027 8,646 9,700 Other operating income (expense) -1,405 -1,190 -3,928 -4,416 Segment EBITDA 5,043 4,486 14,872 11,160

