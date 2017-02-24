Lassila & Tikanoja plc Stock exchange release 24 February 2017 13.35 pm







Change in the amount of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares



Lassila & Tikanoja has assigned a total of 16,110 Lassila & Tikanoja shares to the 10 participants of the share-based incentive program as a reward payment for the 2016 earning period.



After the transfer, Lassila & Tikanoja holds 404,758 of its own shares.



For additional information, please contact Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073.



