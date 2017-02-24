Whowillbesecond.com - The Dutch Launch Global Election Following the Famous Arjan Lubach Clip

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After the huge success of the 'America First, Netherlands Second' video of Arjan Lubach, there will be a cheeky follow up. In many countries parodies of the Arjan Lubach video were made which can be viewed online. So now it's time for an election that reflects the theme! The whole world is invited to vote for the country that has to become second viawww.whowillbesecond.com . The highest rated country will officially be called 'The world's second'.

With this election Lubach's global satire enters a new phase. According to the producers, collecting all videos and providing them with a voting system will generate even more interaction. By using a special Facebook application people will be able to vote for their favourite video and share this with their social media followers. Very democratic and of course super transparent.

This campaign has just been launched and already tens of thousands of visitors and voters have registered.

It's going to be great!

