Concat, General Storage, and Tectrade Form Strategic Partnership

BENSHEIM and LAMPERTHEIM, Germany and GODALMING, England, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tectrade will market dsmISI software for IBM Spectrum Protect in UK

Concat AG, a Meridian Group International Company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tectrade to market the dsmISI Suite for environments with Dell/EMC Isilon, IBM Spectrum Protect and Veeam in the United Kingdom. Concat is the distributor of the dsmISI suite developed by its technology partner General Storage for which Tectrade will cover the market in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Market potential is tremendous.

The TSM-as-a-Service concept allows companies to radically increase the degree of automation for backup and restore, while dramatically simplifying storage management. With dsmISI, large storage volumes in the Tera and Petabyte range can be backed up and restored overnight. Since the launch at TSM Symposium in Berlin in 2013 the solution has generated strong demand outside of Germany.

Mike Rickards, Big Data Business Unit Director of Tectrade stated: "Our strategic partnership with Concat AG and General Storage represents an exciting new chapter for Tectrade and further enhances our relevance to organizations using IBM Spectrum Protect who need to protect, and recover, large amounts of unstructured data within hours, not days. The dsmISI portfolio of software is of particular relevance to organizations using EMC Isilon OneFS, or any scale out NAS, and is proven to significantly improve backup and recovery performance whilst dramatically reducing complexity and operational costs. This new partnership is a true meeting of minds and further strengthens our value proposition to users of IBM Spectrum Protect or Veeam and will ensure Tectrade's continued market leadership."

Stéphane Criachi, Solution Architect at Concat AG, added: "With Tectrade, we have found a strong partner in the UK, who has been active in the data protection market for more than 20 years and is well aware of the challenges customers are facing today. The cooperation with Tectrade enables us to act more globally and to drive dsmISI solutions even more successfully."

Find more at:

http://www.tectrade.com/solutions/big-data/high-performance-data-protection-recovery/

http://www.concat.de/dsmisi

http://www.general-storage.com/

http://www.onlinemeridian.com

TSM customer event with best practices:

June 28th, 2017, Frankfurt Airport Hotel Sheraton

