Lassila & Tikanoja plc Stock Exchange Release 24.2.2017 13.45



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ojanpää, Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20170224073757_5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 5944 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5944 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro







For additional information, please contact



Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki www.lassila-tikanoja.com