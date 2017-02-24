Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Diabetes Market Report: 2017 2022" report to their offering.

France Diabetes Market Report: 2017-2022 provides an analytical and statistical insight into the France diabetes market. The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in France. The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the France diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the France diabetes market in any form.

What we have achieved in this report:

Comprehensive situation analysis of the France diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in France

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in France

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in France

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in France

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in France

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in France

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in France

Comprehensive situation analysis of the France Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in France

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the France Insulin market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Insulin market in France

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Diabetes Disease Overview

6 France Diabetes Epidemiology

7 France Diabetes Market

