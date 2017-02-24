BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 February 2017 were: 173.83c Capital only USD (cents) 138.53p Capital only Sterling (pence) 174.67c Including current year income USD (cents) 139.20p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 21 February 2017, the Company has 167,283,108 ordinary shares in issue.