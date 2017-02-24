Telepizza to Acquire "Pizza Blitz" in Switzerland

MADRID, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telepizza has entered into a binding agreement to acquire " Pizza Blitz " , the first pizza delivery brand in Switzerland

The acquisition of 10 additional stores will bring the total number owned by Telepizz a globally to 1,352

Telepizza continues to invest and grow internationally, through company stores, JVC and master franchisees

Telepizza, the world's largest pizza delivery company outside of the USA, is delighted to announce its acquisition of "Pizza Blitz", Switzerland's original pizza delivery brand.

The additional 10 stores bring Telepizza's global network to an impressive 1,352 stores, supporting the brand's aggressive growth plans which aim to triple market share over the next 3 years.

Telepizza CEO and Chairman, Pablo Juantegui Azpilicueta, comments, 'At Telepizza, we are proud of introducing our brand in new markets. For us, Switzerland represents an exciting step for the brand. We have taken into account Swiss people's distinctive features for adapting our recipes to their taste, always keeping our brand essence: the secret is in dough.'

President of International, Giorgio Minardi, comments, 'We are delighted with this new acquisition as it marks another step towards achieving our ambitious expansion plans. Switzerland is an important market for us; we know our outstanding customer service and excellent product quality will appeal to Swiss consumers.'

Telepizza currently operates in more than 15 countries and recently posted €506 million in chain sales and €63.4 million in EBITDA. With ambition for further business growth through ongoing investment, Telepizza is continuously looking for potential JVC and master franchisees that seek to join this incredible opportunity.

Telepizza is the largest non-U.S.-based pizza delivery company in the world by number of stores. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Telepizza operates in more than 15 countries through a network of own stores, franchisees and master franchisees, with 1,342 stores globally, including 456 own stores (34%) and 886 franchised and master franchised stores (66%) as of 30 September, 2016.

Including our U.S.-based competitors, we are the fourth largest global player in pizza delivery in terms of number of stores. We are the market leader in our core markets by number of stores (number one in Spain, Portugal, Chile and Colombia and number two in Poland).

The total sales within our network, including own stores, franchisees and master franchisees, are recorded as chain sales, which amounted to €506 million in the twelve months ended 30 September 2016, with an underlying EBITDA of €63.4 million over the same period.

