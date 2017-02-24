Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Diabetes Market Report: 2017 2022" report to their offering.
UK Diabetes Market Report: 2017 2022 provides an analytical and statistical insight into the UK diabetes market. The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in UK. The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the UK diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the UK diabetes market in any form.
What we have achieved in this report:
Comprehensive situation analysis of the UK diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:
Focus of the Analysis: Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in UK
Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in UK
Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in UK
Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in UK
Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in UK
Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in UK
Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in UK
Comprehensive situation analysis of the UK Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:
Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in UK
Performance of key classes
Performance of key players
Market outlook
Comprehensive situation analysis of the UK Insulin market and its dynamics:
Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Insulin market in UK
Performance of key classes
Performance of key players
Market outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Diabetes Disease Overview
6 UK Diabetes Epidemiology
7 UK Diabetes Market
