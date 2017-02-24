

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Greece forecast robust positive economic growth for 2017 but cautioned that the realization of these positive development hinges upon the 'timely and effective' conclusion of the bailout review.



At the 84th annual meeting of shareholders, central bank governor Yannis Stournarasat said it is reasonable to anticipate positive growth of 2.5 percent in 2017.



The driving factors behind this outlook were an upward trend in private consumption, a further strengthening of business investment and a rise in foreign direct investment and improvement in goods exports.



The performance of 2016 suggests that the projected recovery in 2017 is feasible under the strict condition that implementation of the programme will continue without delays, he noted.



In 2016, GDP expanded 0.3 percent and the twin deficit namely, the primary fiscal deficit and the current account deficit, were eliminated, central bank chief said.



Stournarasat said the primary surplus in 2016 is expected to turn out at around 2 percent of GDP, while the target for a primary surplus of 1.75 percent of GDP in 2017 appears to be within reach.



