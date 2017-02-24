Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Diabetes Market Report: 2017 2022" report to their offering.

Spain Diabetes Market Report: 2017 2022 provides an analytical and statistical insight into the Spain diabetes market. The report provides both current and future trends in the prevalence, demographical breakup, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes in Spain. The research study serves as an exceptional tool to understand the epidemiology, market trends, therapeutic structure, competitive structure and the outlook of the Spain diabetes market. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the Spain diabetes market in any form.

What we have achieved in this report:

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Spain diabetes epidemiology and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in Spain

Historical, current and future prevalence of type-1 and type-2 diabetes in Spain

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes in the urban and rural regions in Spain

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among males and females in Spain

Historical, current and future prevalence of diabetes among various age groups in Spain

Historical, current and future diagnosis rates for diabetes in Spain

Historical, current and future drug treatment rates for diabetes in Spain

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Spain Oral Antidiabetics market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Oral Antidiabetics market in Spain

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Comprehensive situation analysis of the Spain Insulin market and its dynamics:

Focus of the Analysis: Performance of the Insulin market in Spain

Performance of key classes

Performance of key players

Market outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Diabetes Disease Overview

6 Spain Diabetes Epidemiology

7 Spain Diabetes Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rr6tl9/spain_diabetes

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170224005362/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs