Nasdaq Riga decided on February 24, 2017 to list ABLV Bank, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of February 28, 2017.



Issuer's full name ABLV Bank, AS --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ABLV --------------------------------------------------- Fourth Bond issue series in EUR ABLV FXD EUR 270219 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802247 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2019.02.27 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 20 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV007519B --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** ABLV007519BB --------------------------------------------------- Third Bond issue series in USD ABLV FXD USD 270219 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802239 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2019.02.27 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 USD --------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 75 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV022519A --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** ABLV022519AB ---------------------------------------------------







* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) ** fixed income market segment with no automatch (Bulletin board: RSE Bonds)



Base Prospectus of the Sixth Bond Offer Program and Final Terms are available here.



