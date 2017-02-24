Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fuel Cards in Europe, Western Markets 2016" report to their offering.

In the majority of fuel card markets in Western Europe over 50% of fleet vehicles do not have a fuel card in 2016, accounting for over 2.9 million vehicles

Fuel Cards in Western European Markets 2016 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2021, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Western Europe.

Key Findings

In the majority of fuel card markets in Western Europe over 50% of fleet vehicles do not have a fuel card in 2016, accounting for over 2.9 million vehicles. On average every CRT vehicle in Western Europe uses more than one fuel card. The total number of service stations in Austria increased by 0.7% in 2015. Over 23,000 new fuel cards will be issued between 2016 and 2021, totaling to 1,240,248 cards in the market.

Fleet card volumes in Ireland will decline by 0.1% between 2016 and 2021 to total 423m litres by the end of 2021. Esso is the largest fleet card operator in Luxembourg selling 24.6% of fleet volumes and Shell is the largest CRT card operator accounting for 22.3% of CRT volumes sold in 2015. The total number of service stations in the Netherlands rose by 3.2% in 2015.

The total number of service stations in Slovenia will grow by 6.1% between 2016 and 2021 totaling 583 service stations. Fleet card volumes in Switzerland will continue to grow rising 2.6% between 2016 and 2021 to total 794m litres by the end of 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Market Size

3. Market Forecast

4. Channel Shares

5. Major Competitors Market Shares

Companies Mentioned

AS24

Agip (Eni)

Aral

BP

Circle K,OKQ8

DKV

Esso

MOL

Neste

OMV

Q8

ROUTEX

Shell

St1

TOTAL

Teboil

UTA

