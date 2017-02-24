BUOY-Trak is the world's first and only, fully certified and approved fishing buoy AIS tracking and identification transponder. Easily secured to any fishing buoy BUOY-TRAK will reliably transmit the exact location and identity of the buoy back to the mother vessel where a special BUOY icon will automatically appear on your existing navigation displays. Its internal re-chargeable battery enables continuous operation for up to 240 hrs between charges.

Internationally certified as an AIS buoy transponder FCC EU CE

Certified IPx8 water and weather proof

Ruggedized high quality

Easy fit bracket system enables secure fitting and removal within seconds to any buoy

Internal rechargeable battery with quick charging holster dock

Transmits identity and exact GPS position on standard AIS channels alerts all shipping to its location

Optional encrypted mode

Simple to use, robust, proven and legally certified as an AIS buoy tracker, BUOY-TRAK offers fishermen an ultra-low cost and reliable method to track and protect valuable fishing buoys.

