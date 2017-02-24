BUOY-Trak is the world's first and only, fully certified and approved fishing buoy AIS tracking and identification transponder. Easily secured to any fishing buoy BUOY-TRAK will reliably transmit the exact location and identity of the buoy back to the mother vessel where a special BUOY icon will automatically appear on your existing navigation displays. Its internal re-chargeable battery enables continuous operation for up to 240 hrs between charges.
BUOY-TRAK, the world's first and only fully certified and approved fishing buoy AIS tracking transponder (Photo: Business Wire)
- Internationally certified as an AIS buoy transponder FCC EU CE
- Certified IPx8 water and weather proof
- Ruggedized high quality
- Easy fit bracket system enables secure fitting and removal within seconds to any buoy
- Internal rechargeable battery with quick charging holster dock
- Transmits identity and exact GPS position on standard AIS channels alerts all shipping to its location
- Optional encrypted mode
Simple to use, robust, proven and legally certified as an AIS buoy tracker, BUOY-TRAK offers fishermen an ultra-low cost and reliable method to track and protect valuable fishing buoys.
BUOY-TRAK is available today for global next day shipping from SRT Marine Systems. Visit our web site at www.srt-marine.com or contact us at info@srt-marine.com to order or for further information.
Contacts:
SRT Marine Systems
Simon Tucker
CEO
simon.tucker@srt-marine.com
+44 1761 409500