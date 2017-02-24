India Kitchen Appliances Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 15.41%: Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India Kitchen Appliances market recorded strong growth, with a CAGR of over 13% during review period of 2011-16.

The market advanced on the back of rising disposable income, growing sales infrastructure in the form of specialist stores & e-commerce players coupled with innovation in kitchen appliances, increasing popularity of modular kitchens and convenience associated with such appliances. The market is forecast to advance with a double digit CAGR of 15.41% during estimated period of 2017-22.



India has been registering strong single digit GDP growth, with average rate of 7% since 2013 and it will be the fastest growing economy over the next five years too. With a whopping population of over 1.30 billion people, and growing middle class population of over 267 million, the country presents vast opportunities for multitude of products including kitchen appliances. India has already become world's third largest economy on PPP method, after United States and China. Apart from growing economy and middle class, the country is also witnessing other trends, like increasing urbanisation, westernisation of lifestyle and growing number of women in the workforce. These factors make India a favourable market for kitchen appliances.



As far as competitive landscape is concerned, kitchen appliances market is a fragmented market, wherein top five players account for over 45% of the market in value terms. Besides, e-commerce companies are offering range of kitchen appliances with easy financing, like low EMI & discounts to generate more sales, which also contributed towards increased demand. And, the market is projected to reach over USD 7 billion by 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview



5. India Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook



6. India Hobs Market Outlook



7. India Blenders Market Outlook



8. India Microwaves Market Outlook



9. India Cooker Hoods Market Outlook



10. India Food Processors Market Outlook



11. India Toasters Market Outlook



12. India Electric Cookers Market Outlook



13. India Built-in Ovens Market Outlook



14. India Electric Kettles Market Outlook



15. India Dishwashers Market Outlook



16. India Coffee Machines & Mills Market Outlook



17. India Other Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook



18. India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis



19. India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics



20. India Kitchen Appliances Trends and Developments



21. India Kitchen Appliances Policy & Regulatory Landscape



22. India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export Analysis



23. India Economic Profile



24. Competitive Landscape



25. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Bajaj Industries Ltd

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Maharaja Appliances Ltd

Panasonic Home Appliances India Co Ltd

Philips India Limited

Preethi Kitchen Appliances (P) Ltd

Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd

Sunflame Enterprises (P) Ltd.

TKK Prestige Limited

Tuareg Marketing Pvt Ltd

Whirlpool of India Ltd

