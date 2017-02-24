India Kitchen Appliances Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 15.41%: Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis: Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2022" report to their offering.
India Kitchen Appliances market recorded strong growth, with a CAGR of over 13% during review period of 2011-16.
The market advanced on the back of rising disposable income, growing sales infrastructure in the form of specialist stores & e-commerce players coupled with innovation in kitchen appliances, increasing popularity of modular kitchens and convenience associated with such appliances. The market is forecast to advance with a double digit CAGR of 15.41% during estimated period of 2017-22.
India has been registering strong single digit GDP growth, with average rate of 7% since 2013 and it will be the fastest growing economy over the next five years too. With a whopping population of over 1.30 billion people, and growing middle class population of over 267 million, the country presents vast opportunities for multitude of products including kitchen appliances. India has already become world's third largest economy on PPP method, after United States and China. Apart from growing economy and middle class, the country is also witnessing other trends, like increasing urbanisation, westernisation of lifestyle and growing number of women in the workforce. These factors make India a favourable market for kitchen appliances.
As far as competitive landscape is concerned, kitchen appliances market is a fragmented market, wherein top five players account for over 45% of the market in value terms. Besides, e-commerce companies are offering range of kitchen appliances with easy financing, like low EMI & discounts to generate more sales, which also contributed towards increased demand. And, the market is projected to reach over USD 7 billion by 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Kitchen Appliances Market Overview
5. India Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook
6. India Hobs Market Outlook
7. India Blenders Market Outlook
8. India Microwaves Market Outlook
9. India Cooker Hoods Market Outlook
10. India Food Processors Market Outlook
11. India Toasters Market Outlook
12. India Electric Cookers Market Outlook
13. India Built-in Ovens Market Outlook
14. India Electric Kettles Market Outlook
15. India Dishwashers Market Outlook
16. India Coffee Machines & Mills Market Outlook
17. India Other Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook
18. India Kitchen Appliances Supply Chain Analysis
19. India Kitchen Appliances Market Dynamics
20. India Kitchen Appliances Trends and Developments
21. India Kitchen Appliances Policy & Regulatory Landscape
22. India Kitchen Appliances Import-Export Analysis
23. India Economic Profile
24. Competitive Landscape
25. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Bajaj Industries Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd
- IFB Industries Ltd
- LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
- Maharaja Appliances Ltd
- Panasonic Home Appliances India Co Ltd
- Philips India Limited
- Preethi Kitchen Appliances (P) Ltd
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd
- Sunflame Enterprises (P) Ltd.
- TKK Prestige Limited
- Tuareg Marketing Pvt Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
