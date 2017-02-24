UAE Facility Management Market by Type, by End-Users, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Facility Management (FM) is a profession that encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process and technology. Facility management services are essential for the effective operations of any company, as they ensure smooth functioning of any organization and assist the company in focusing over its core business competency. In order to reduce the dependency on crude oil based exports, the UAE aims to diversify its economy and plans to invest in non-oil based sectors, such as construction and real estate. With improving commercial sector and increasing number of residential projects in the country, the UAE facility management market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during next five years. In addition, emergence of Cloud-based solutions is further expected to aid the growth of the country's facility management market over the span of next five years.

According to"UAE Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the facility management market in the UAE is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2016 - 2021. Property services dominated the country's FM market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years. However, in terms of growth, the market of security services in the UAE is expected to register fastest CAGR growth over the next five years.Dubai is the largest demand generating region for facility management services in the UAE on account of tourism sector.Few of the leading players operating inUAE facility management marketincludes Emrill Services LLC., Imdaad, Farnek Service LLC, EFS Facility Management Services and Khidmah L.L.C, among others."UAE Facility Management Market By Service, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects ofUAE facility management market:

UAE Facility Management MarketSize, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), By Region

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction withfacility managementservices providersand industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

