The paid subscription shares in SpiffX AB will be delisted. Last trading day for SPIFFX BTA will be today February 24, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------- Short name: SPIFFX BTA ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009496094 ---------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131283 ----------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com