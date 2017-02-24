In 2016 the net turnover was 3.0 MEUR, it is about 18% lower than in the previous year was, while gross profit has increased by 12.6%. The main activities of the JSC Talsu mezrupnieciba in 2016 were logging and production of timber products: peeled and turned poles production in timber processing unit.



In Year 2016 the net turnover was EUR 3 000 002, it is by 18% lower than in the previous year, while the gross profit has increased by 12.6%. This is explained by the increase in sales prices for kiln dried poles.



The financial position in 2016 significantly affected product buyers from England, the demand compared with 2015 increased by 33%.



During 12 month of the year 2016 17 334 m3 poles were produced in the timber processing unit and woodchips of 50 785 m3 were sold.



Total revenues for the company during 12 month of the year 2016 were EUR 3 000 002, profits EUR 120 539, which correspodents to EUR 0.2432 profits per share.



2016. 2015. Note EUR EUR Revenues 21 3 000 002 3 692 753 Cost of goods sold 22 (2 724 370) (3 447 618) Gross result 275 632 245 135 Administration expenses 23 (111 064) (101 939) Other operating income 24 3 619 1 598 Other operating expenses 25 (17 545) (13 684) Expenses per Persent 26 (4 933) (3 471) Profit (loss) before taxes 145 709 127 639 Deferent income taxes per year 27 (23 846) (16 296) Income or expenses from deffered tax or 27,14 (1 324) (4 629) outstanding obligations change Profit or loss after income taxes 120 539 106 714 Profit or loss per year 120 539 106 714



Chairmen of the Board



Gatis Štaks,



Mo.t. +371 26538894



gatis@tmr.lv



www.tmr.lv



