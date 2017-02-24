Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås

In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås. Transfer of possession will be on 1 April 2017.

The underlying property value of the acquired properties amounts to SEK 498 million. The underlying property value of the divested properties amounts to SEK 478 million, which is in line with book value.

The properties in Mölndal and Partille have a total lettable area of around 38,000 sq.m., primarily offices, and a rental value of SEK 42 million. Four properties are located in Mölndal and five properties are located in Partille, close to Klövern's properties in each respective market.

After the divestment of the 14 properties in Borås, Klövern will not own any properties in Borås. The properties have a total lettable area of around 81,000 sq.m. and a rental value of SEK 54 million.

"This swap deal strengthens Klövern's position in the Gothenburg region through strategic acquisitions close to our existing properties.", says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

The deal in summary:

Acquisition, underlying property value: SEK 498 million.

Transfer of possession: 1 April 2017.

Lettable area: Around 38,000 sq.m.

Economic occupancy rate: 94 per cent.

Average remaining lease term: 2.5 years.

Rental value: SEK 42 million.

Properties: Mölndal: Pottegården 4, Pottegården 2, Mejramen 1, Ängsviolen 1. Partille: Kåbäcken 11:7, Ugglum 126:4, Partille 4:2 och 4:25, Ugglum 8:92, Ugglum 8:37.

Large tenants: ABB, Rusta, Vestia Construction Group, Västra Götalands Läns Landsting, Midroc and Kollmorgen.

Divestment, underlying property value: SEK 478 million.

Transfer of possession: 1 April 2017.

Lettable area: Around 81,000 sq.m.

Economic occupancy rate: 86 per cent.

Rental value: SEK 54 million.

Properties: Ekholma 7, Gjutaren 10, Grävlingen 5, Katrinedal 2, Katrinehill 8, Muttern 3, Laxöringen 1, Milen 7, Muttern 2, Niten 6, Näckrosen 3, Raklinjen 2, Rotorn 3, Uranus 16.

Large tenants: Friskis & Svettis, Vattenfall, Tools, Unigraphics and Västra Götalandsregionen.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

170224 Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2081808/784338.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

