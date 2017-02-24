Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Customer Segmentation in UK Insurance: Evolving Landscapes" report to their offering.

Financial services is evolving, and the launch of new products most of which are technology-based is becoming ever-more frequent. While insurance is steeped in tradition, the industry is beginning to change and evolve which will be necessary to appeal to Evolving Landscapes consumers, many of whom see no room for traditional businesses in the future.

Standard demographic analysis often fails to reveal sufficiently deep insight into consumer behavior and the motivations behind it. We have produced an attitudinally based segmentation of the consumer market, and have used this to examine the market for key financial products and services. Here we focus on those falling into the Evolving Landscapes category, and explore the character traits of these individuals. There are two ways in which Evolving Landscapes individuals can be defined and how their approach to financial products and services can be analyzed: those who are particularly excited by the future, and those whose purchasing habits are constantly changing.

Key Findings

50% of consumers fit into the Evolving Landscapes category, indicating that many remain optimistic about the future and are keen to use new products and services.

40% of consumers are caught between old and new purchasing habits.

Evolving Landscapes consumers prefer to buy direct.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Evolving Landscapes: Characteristics

2. Evolving Landscapes Insurance Customers

3. Servicing Evolving Landscapes: Case Studies

Companies Mentioned

Axieme

Insure A Thing

Lemonade

PNB MetLife

Sharenjoy

Silver Arrow Systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm4rpn/customer

