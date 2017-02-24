PR Newswire
London, February 24
IMC Exploration Group plc
Issue of equity
IMC has issued 2.5 million new ordinary shares at a price of 1p per share in settlement of fees for professional third party services and 3.2 million ordinary shares converting a Wilhan Limited loan note at the agreed conversion price of 2p sterling.
Following this issue, the total voting rights in the Company are 128,516,719.
The interests of substantial shareholders and the directors are as follows:
Global Resources Investment Trust plc: 21,000,000 ordinary shares (16.3 per cent. of the total voting rights in the Company)
Liam McGrattan: 7,952,985 ordinary shares (6.2 per cent. of the total voting rights in the Company)
Nial Ring: 4,233,334 new ordinary shares (3.3 per cent. of the total voting rights in the Company)
