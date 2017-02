Irish Continental Group plc ('ICG' or the 'Company') Notice of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2016



ICG will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 6 March 2017. A copy of the results announcement will be posted on the Company's website www.icg.ie.



END



Dublin 24 February 2017



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BLP59W1R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX