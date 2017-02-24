

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With congressional Republicans discussing proposals to replace the Affordable Care Act, public support for the 2010 health care law has reached its highest level on record.



Currently, 54 percent approve of the health care law passed seven years ago by President Barack Obama and Congress, while 43 percent disapprove, according to a national Pew Research Center survey conducted Feb. 7-12 among 1,503 adults.



Throughout the law's history, opinions about the Affordable Care Act have tended to be more negative than positive - or, less frequently, divided.



The new survey finds that when those who disapprove of the law are asked about what should happen to it now, more want GOP congressional leaders to focus their efforts on modifying the law than on getting rid of it. One-in-four adults want Republican leaders to modify the law, while 17 percent want them to get rid of it entirely.



