Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2017) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been verified to trade on OTCQB®, the venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies operated by OTC Markets Group. Trading commenced on February 22, 2017 under the symbol "MOLOF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"With our new focus on domestic US oil & gas production, we will be better positioned to reach out to US investors" said Joel Dumaresq, CEO of Molori. "Not only will we be able to expand our investor-reach, we will broaden the presence of the Company in an important market. This is a natural step in the growth of Molori."

About Molori

Molori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle. Founded in 2011, the experienced management team is aggressively acquiring select properties which provide immediate cash flow and development opportunities, now and in the years ahead. Molori is seizing the opportunity, in the current oil & gas environment, to assemble oil and gas production in nearby and politically safe jurisdictions. Molori is pursuing a business plan, whereby the Company either purchases producing oil and gas assets at highly attractive rates, or in some cases simply takes on existing assets by way of purchasing or assuming default notes from small regional lenders and institutions.

