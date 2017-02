Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2017) - LOMIKO METALS INC. (TSXV: LMR) (OTC: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7,) ("Lomiko" or "the Company") has expanded its land package in Cassiar, B.C. area to 3,281 Ha. Cassiar is known for Gold, Molybdenum and Base Metal Deposits such as the Erickson Gold Mine, the Tarus Gold Deposit, the Storie and Cassiar Molybdenum deposits and the Mt. Haskins Molybdenum, silver, lead and zinc deposit.