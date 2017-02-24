

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AES Corp. (AES) and Alberta Investment Management Corp. or AIMCo, on behalf of certain of its clients, have agreed to acquire FTP Power LLC (sPower), the largest independent owner, operator and developer of utility scale solar assets in the United States, from Fir Tree Partners and its minority owners, for $853 million in cash, plus the assumption of $724 million in non-recourse debt.



In connection with the transaction, AES and AIMCo will each directly and independently purchase and own slightly below 50% equity interests in sPower. sPower, a Fir Tree portfolio company that the firm capitalized in 2014, owns and operates utility and commercial distributed electrical generation systems across the United States. The sPower portfolio includes 1,274 MW of solar and wind projects in operation or under construction and a development pipeline of more than 10,000 MW located in the United States.



The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2017, subject to review or approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the expiration or termination of any waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. The acquisition price is subject to customary post-signing purchase price adjustments.



