Ablation Technologies Market Worth 4.73 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Ablation Technologies Market by Product (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound (ESWL, HIFU), Laser, Electrical (Argon Plasma, IRE), Cryotherapy, Microwave, and Hydrothermal) & Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Pain Management, Orthopedics) - Global Forecasts to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, The market is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 76 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 197 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ablation Technologies Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ablation-devices-market-791.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). A number of factors such as an increasing number of ablation procedures, growing prevalence of target diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the emergence of next-generation ablation products and technologies, increasing number of hospitals and ablation centers drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, factors such as reuse and reprocessing of devices in developing countries and healthcare cost-containment measures may restrict the growth of the market.

Inquiry Details: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=791

On the basis of type, the Ablation Technologies Market is categorized into laser/light, radiofrequency, ultrasound, electrical, cryoablation, microwave, and hydrothermal ablation technology. The radiofrequency ablation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2016, due to lower cost of radiofrequency ablation procedures than other ablation techniques.

Based on product, the market is classified into seven major segments, namely, light/laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, electrical ablators, ultrasound ablators, microwave ablators, cryoablation devices, and hydrothermal ablators. The light/laser ablators segment is further classified into excimer laser ablators and cold laser ablators. The radiofrequency ablators market is categorized into temperature-controlled RF ablators, fluid-cooled RF ablators, and robotic catheter manipulation systems. Similarly, the electrical ablators market is categorized into argon plasma/beam coagulators and irreversible electroporation ablators. The ultrasound ablators segment includes high-intensity focused ultrasound ablators, magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound ablators, ultrasonic surgical ablation systems, and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy systems. Similarly, the cryoablation devices segment is categorized into three subsegments, namely tissue contact probe ablators, tissue spray probe ablators, and epidermal & subcutaneous cryoablation systems. The microwave ablators segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021 due to advantages offered by it over other ablation technologies.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=791

By application, the Ablation Technologies Market is categorized into cardiovascular disease, pain management, cancer, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. The cardiovascular disease segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016 owing to the rising incidence of atrial fibrillation across the globe.

As of 2016, North America holds the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. A number of factors including growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, government efforts to increase population access for elective surgeries, rising focus of global players, large population base and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region are stimulating the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players in the Ablation Technologies Market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Biosense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Tumor Ablation Market by Technology (Radiofrequency, Microwave, Cryoablation, IRE, Ultrasound, Laser), Mode of Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), Application (Liver, Lung, Kidney, Bone Metastasis, Prostate, Breast) - Global Forecast 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tumor-ablation-market-142550258.html

Electrosurgery Market by Product (Generators, Instruments-Bipolar (Vessel Sealing, Forceps) & Monopolar (Pencils, Electrodes), Accessories, Argon & Smoke Management Systems), Type of Surgery (Orthopedic, Cosmetic, Gynecology) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electrosurgery-market-142006761.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets